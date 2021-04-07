Apni Party grieved over demise of mother-in-law of Dilawar Mir

Apni Party Wednesday expressed condolences over the demise of the mother-in-law of senior party leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir who after a brief illness passed away at her residence in Rawalpora, Srinagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the deceased, Suraya Khanum, wife of late Khwaja Ghulam-ud-Din Shah was the grandmother of former MLA and Apni Party leader Yawar Mir. In a condolence message issued here, party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul while saying that the deceased was a noble lady who was very hospitable and pious in nature. The party leaders conveyed their heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family and expressed their unstinted solidarity with them in this time of utmost distress. “We pray that Almighty Allah grants peace to the deceased soul and grants courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” the party leaders prayed.