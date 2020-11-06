Apni Party grieved over Kokernag, Gurez fire incidents

Apni Party district President Anantnag, Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday expressed grief over the incident of fire at Kokernag and Gurez in which many residential houses were gutted.

In a statement, Rather expressed solidarity with the fire-affected families of Ichoo-Kokernag in district Anantnag and urged the district administration to provide them ex-gratia relief besides compensation under the Red Cross scheme.

He also demanded that the government should make the fire and emergency service station at Larnoo Kokernag functional so as to prevent such mishaps in the area.

Meanwhile, Apni Party leader Lateef Ahmad Khan expressed grief over the fire incident at Badugam-Tulail in Gurez in which many residential structures were damaged.

Khan urged the district administration of Bandipora to depute a revenue team to the fire affected place for on-spot assessment and disbursement of ex-gratia relief to the fire victims.