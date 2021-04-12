Apni Party is voice of people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that the party stood against the tide and became the voice of the people of J&K at a time when all other political parties chose to be mute spectators.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that presiding over a party convention at DevsarBonigam in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Bukhari said that it was Apni Party that voiced the concerns of the general public and tried its best to get the peoples’ apprehensions alleviated at the highest level in the echelons of power in the country.

“Apni Party is a development-oriented political platform that has sincerely expressed its areas of thrust since day one. We have always focused on progressive issues and put in our efforts for the equitable development of J&K without resorting to emotive sloganeering, as many political parties here are used to,” he said.

Bukhari said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Apni Party stood holding the torch of hope and optimism for the people of J&K whereas those who had ruled J&K for decades chose to remain mute spectators to the consequences of the then political developments.

“Those who used to promise the moon to the people for seven decades acted as mere audience to the events taking place after August 5. Now, when the political atmosphere has turned feasible they are again trying to hoodwink the people,” he said. “We have always focused our efforts on tangible issues and as you all can witness that many native political parties are following suit. This is because hollow promises can no longer substitute the need for redress of public grievances.”