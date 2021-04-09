Apni Party, JKNPP, KU's School of Law condole Prof Riyaz Punjabi's demise

Apni Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Friday condoled over the death of former vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Riyaz Punjabi.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the party’s vice president Zaffar Iqbal Manhas expressed shock over the demise of Prof Punjabi who after a brief illness passed away at his Delhi residence on Thursday.

Manhas said that he was a great friend and an ardent well-wisher with whom he had the honour to work as Secretary in Regional Autonomy Committee.

He expressed profound condolences with the bereaved family especially with Taranum Reyaz.

JKNPP chief Bhim Singh also expressed shock on the death of Prof Punjabi.

The JKNPP statement said that Singh had been a close associate of Prof Punjabi and have even taught in the same institution in Delhi for some time.

The statement said that they have been very close in working out a democratic and secular movement in Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, KU’s School of Law also condoled the demise of Prof Punjabi.

A statement of KU issued here said that the condolence meet in this regard was held at the School of Law while adhering to COVID-19 protocol and the the former and current faculty, students and scholars paid tributes to the deceased.

Dean and HoD School of Law, Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar highlighted the contribution of the deceased in the field of education.