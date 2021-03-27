Apni Party leaders 'detained' to prevent protest against J&K govt's 'exploitative' mining policy

Several Apni Party leaders have been allegedly put under house detention ahead of the party’s proposed protest against the “exploitative” Geology and Mining policy favouring outsiders.

The party has alleged that the J&K government had clandestinely sanctioned the mining rights of construction material including sand and gravel to non-J&K residents at the cost of locals’ livelihood.

News agency GNS while quoting an Apni Party spokesman, reported that the leaders including Javed Beigh, Muntazir Mohuiddin, Javid Ahmad Mir besides several DDC members and activists have been “barred from venturing out of their residencies” and more police force deployed to prevent them from participating in the protest rallies over the policy.

Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Apni Party said the government has not allowed the protests at many places, “however they may happen at some places”.