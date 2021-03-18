Apni Party officially launches membership drive

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Thursday officially launched its public membership drive at its Srinagar and Jammu offices. A statement of Apni Party issued here said that formally launching the membership drive, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari urged people of J&K to join Apni Party on the basis of its performance and resoluteness over the issues central to the aspirations of the people and imperative for ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

“Apni Party came into existence when our identity was diluted. However, our commitment to the people to reclaim our identity shall be materialised and soon the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored,” Bukhari said.

He also observed that the achievements over the demands raised by the party during the last one year bear witness to its honest and truthful political approach and the immense support of the people of J&K.

Bukhari said that Apni Party does not resort to any kind of discrimination rather it has always encouraged the young and efficient political activists to come forward and serve the people.

“There is no room for dynastic politics or nepotistic structures in our party. Everyone who is determined to work for the welfare of people can join us. There is no need of having political godfathers or dynastic legacies,” he said.

Bukhari urged the district presidents and other party office bearers to initiate the membership drive in their respective districts and local areas to strengthen the party at the grass root level.