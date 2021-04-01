Apni Party pitches for Sexual Harassment Committees in J&K

Pitching for constitution of Sexual Harassment Committees in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that the role of women was of colossal significance in building up a flourishing and a progressive society.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing the party’s one-day women’s convention at its Srinagar office, Bukhari said, “The womenfolk are real builders of a prosperous society. Regrettably, in current times women security has become a pressing issue and a matter of worrying concern. There is a profound need for constituting Sexual Harassment Committees in J&K so that women can freely work at any office without facing teasing or sexual harassments.”

He said that the case of domestic violence victim from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was a blot on the society wherein a mother of two children was allegedly burnt by her in-laws.

“Such culpable incidents are indicative of the veracity of numerous domestic violence cases that have lamentably received a silent approval in our society. However, such barbaric incidents need to end. The administration must ensure the safety of such women by implementing the women protection laws in letter and spirit while punishing the culprits promptly,” Bukhari said.

He said that the Apni Party would constitute its provincial and district women’s committees in the impending future as it stands committed for a fair women representation in the political quorums as well.