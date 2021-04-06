Apni Party seen as reliable political option: Mir

Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were seeing the party it as a reliable political option.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a gathering after inaugurating Apni Party’s district office in Pulwama, Mir said, “The people have been conned for much time in J&K through emotive sloganeering and hollow promises but since the foundation of Apni Party, the public has seen it as a reliable political option. This is because we follow the principle of ‘politics of truth’ wherein we desist from any euphoric promises and always stress on the tangible issues that concern with the lives of our people.”

He said that the people of J&K had suffered much in the past but today Apni Party’s steadfastness had shown its sincere approach towards the redress of multiple public grievances.

Congratulating the district body members and workers on the inauguration of the district office, Mir said that the real test remains in the efforts of the political activists through which the public grievances are addressed.

“I urge you all to make unstinted efforts in regards with resolving the problems faced by the people in district Pulwama so that their sufferings are mitigated at the earliest,” he said.