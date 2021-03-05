Apni Party stands for politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday said that the party stands by its principle of ‘politics of truth’ and avoids exploitation of emotions of the people.

“Our agenda has always been in line with the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. We don’t believe in demagogy and our efforts are focused on alleviating the sufferings of the people,” a statement of Apni Party quoted Bukhari while addressing a joining function of new entrants into the party-fold.

He said that the restoration of statehood was a prime focus of the party and it was putting all efforts for its early restoration.

“Our party will leave no stone unturned until the statehood is reinstated. This is my commitment on behalf of my party that we will never compromise on this issue even though other political stakeholders have started realising its importance,” Bukhari said.

Earlier, various Panch representatives from Lolab and other peripheral areas of Kupwara district joined the Apni Party at its Srinagar office.

The statement said that besides Bukhari, the joining took place in presence of Apni Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, DDC Deputy Chairperson Bilal Bhat, Vice President Kupwara Abdul Rehman Wani, District Secretary Kupwara Bilal Arif Lone, Coordinator Feroz Ahmad Ghani, In-charge Ganderbal Javid Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Youth Wing Kashmir Khalid Rathore, Block President Sogam Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Maha Wali Khan, Mohammad Skinder, Abdul Majid Kohli, Abdul Rahim Wani, Ali Mohammad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad Poswal.

It said that the Panchayat members who joined Apni Party included Shamsuddin Khatana (Sarpanch Halqa Khurhama), Shabir Ahmad Bhat (Sarpanch Dooras-A Lolab), Bashir Ahmad Bhat (Sarpanch Halqa Walrula Lolab), Ex-Halqa President PC Ghulam Hassan Gogi and Ex-Halqa Youth President PDP Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The new entrants thanked the Apni Party leadership for providing them with such a platform and avowed to strengthen the party at the grass root levels, the statement said.