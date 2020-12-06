Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 11:59 PM

Apni Party stands for unity of J&K: G H Mir

UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 11:59 PM
File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir
Apni Party Vice President and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir Sunday said their party stands for unity of two regions – Kashmir and Jammu – and restoration of statehood to J&K.

An Apni Party statement issued here quoted Mir while addressing a public meeting in Arnia as saying that his party believed in unity of the two regions of J&K. 

“The political parties which are playing divisive and regional politics for their political gains will never succeed,” he said in the statement. 

Mir, who was seeking support of the Apni Party’s District Development Council (DDC) candidate Ramandeep, said, “We believe that the people of J&K should remain united to fight for the protection of their rights – jobs and land.” 

He said Apni Party believes neither in regionalism nor in communalism.

“We believe that people of Jammu as well as of Kashmir have issues and such issues should be resolved in a peaceful manner,” Mir said. “After the removal of special status, people in J&K have become disempowered as statehood has been eroded. With the restoration of statehood to J&K, the people of the erstwhile State will be empowered.”

He said that the people living along the borders were facing difficulties because of hostility. 

“The families should be provided safer places. In view of growing unemployment among the youth in border areas, the government should start special recruitment in the Army and other paramilitary forces for the youth,” Mir said.

