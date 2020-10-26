Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 11:30 PM

Apni Party urges LG to address sufferings of artisans

Panchayat representatives from Sonawari join party
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 11:30 PM

Various Panchayat representatives from various areas of Dangerpora-Sonawari district Bandipora on Monday joined the Apni Party at its office here.

The new entrants to Apni Party–Manzoor Ahmad Kawa, Sarpanch Dangarpora, Block Ganastan, Bilal Ahmad Rather, Ali Mohammad Sofi and Nazir Ahmad Sofi Panchs from Dangarpora Sonawari-Bandipora district were welcomed by Noor Mohammad Sheikh, party District President Srinagar, Irfan Naqib Incharge Zadibal Constituency, Ajaz Ahmad Rather Zonal President Amirakadal Constituency and Social Activist SajidBhat from Indira Nagar.

Trending News

Shehre-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee condole demise

MCC of High Court launches online mediation training for Judicial Officers

Masks, sanitizers purchased by Budgam admn for Rs 1 crore

Greater Kashmir

Director ISM reviews functioning of AYUSH sector in Kashmir Division

On this occasion, the former legislator and Apni Party district president Noor Mohammad Sheikh appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to address the sufferings of artisans associated with the Handicrafts sector in district Srinagar.

“Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) spring fair 2020 (the biggest platform for artisans to get overseas orders) has been canceled. While bigger artisans use other retailers and exports to reach their markets, cancellation of regular, scheduled exhibitions by the government, Crafts Council of India, Dastkar, Dastkari Haat and private players have taken away the primary sales channel of numerous small artisan units,” he said.

He said that with near-zero sales now for over a month (since March), artisans currently have no savings to restart production, and also face other production challenges like unavailability of raw materials or access to water. “This would result in their not being able to service orders and customers even when the lockdown is lifted and demand slowly starts to pick up,” he added.

Related News