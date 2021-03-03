Apni Party urges youth to become part of political movement in J&K

Apni Party Vice President Choudhary Zulfikar Ali Wednesday urged youth to become part of a political movement by participating in political activism for bright future of J&K.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Ali while addressing a youth programme in Rajouri as saying that the youth should work hard for their future and become part of a political movement started by Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari. “New faces must come in politics so that they can work for the betterment of the society. The rural areas still lack development while electricity and water supply are major issued faced by the people in hilly areas. Locals who know the difficulties of the people should come forward and work for the people without any greed,” Ali said.

In a separate statement, Apni Party District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi expressed anguish over the disparity meted with the Kashmir-based newly-recruited medical officers who had been arbitrarily posted in far-flung areas of Jammu division. The statement said that earlier a delegation of medical officers from various areas of Kashmir called on the Apni Party leaders at the party’s Srinagar office and highlighted their plight.

The statement said that the Apni Party leaders regretted that the selection list consisted of 210 medical officers of which 110 male doctors from Kashmir had been posted in far-flung areas of Jammu division for a period of five years.