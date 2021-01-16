Apni Party welcomes decision on age relaxation for J&K civil services aspirants

Apni Party (AP) Vice President ZaffarManhas Saturday expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha over the formal announcement of relaxation in the upper age limit for civil services aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while addressing a news conference at the party office in Srinagar, Manhas thanked Apni Party President AltafBukhari for highlighting and vigorously pursuing the matter with the J&K government saying that it yielded desired results.

“I along with my party colleagues welcome this beneficial measure that has safeguarded the future of our young aspirants who were earlier drowned in utter despair. I thank the Lt Governor for this much-needed initiative,” he said in the statement.

Referring to the problems of people resulting from continuous closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, Manhas said, “The pace at which repairs of this only land connectivity between the two capitals Srinagar and Jammu are carried out is not up to the expectations of the people. Thus the situation that has emerged particularly in Kashmir division has shot up the prices of essential commodities mixed with unlawful hoarding and black marketing.”

Manhas voiced concern over the introduction of new rules for procurement of ration that makes Aadhaar card verification mandatory.

He also expressed serious concerns over the rolling out of new Forest Act and the committees thus formed.

On the Hokarsar encounter, Manhas appealed the government to come up with factual details related to this incident.