Apni Party welcomes LG's assurance on Property Tax

Apni Party on Monday welcomed Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s “assurance” that no property tax would be levied by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the party spokesman Javid Baig said the remarks have allayed the apprehensions among people of J&K. “Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari had already raised this critical issue with the top leadership in the country and sought their intervention,” he said.

Baig observed that J&K people were reeling under economic distress and levying property tax would have added to their fiscal burden.

“Need of the hour is that people should be provided with special stimulus packages by the Union government covering all important financial sectors in view of the situation that emerged here after August 2019,” Baig said. He welcomed the LG’s announcement that the government was mulling to enhance honorarium of Panchayat representatives.