Apni Party welcomes new entrants into party fold

Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson Kalaroos Ateeqa Begum along with various Panchayat members from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district joined Apni Party at its Srinagar office on Wednesday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the party had always laid utmost stress on the equitable development of J&K wherein all communities, without any discrimination, continue to live in peace, prosperity and brotherhood. “Apni Party has never played divisive politics rather we have joined the people of J&K into a single bond. Our strength lies in ‘unity in diversity,’” he said.

Meanwhile, Apni Party District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather Wednesday met Regional Director Geology and Mining Nisar Ahmad Khawaja at Srinagar and apprised him about the serious implications of the current Geology and Mining policy on the general public.