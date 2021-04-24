Apni Party welcomes PM's free ration announcement

Apni Party Saturday welcomed Prime Minister NarendraModi’s decision of supplying free ration to the poor families for the month of May and June this year.

In a statement issued here said, Apni Party Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir said that the PM’s move to provide free ration for the below poverty line families was a welcome step through which many families would get benefited in these turbulent times.

Mir demanded that the ambit of the scheme ‘PM GareebKalyan Ann Yojana’ be extended to all the families living in J&K as a special measure to instill confidence among the people.

The Apni Party State Secretary MuntazirMohiuddin also termed the recent administrative order of constituting a Special Task Force (STF) as “arbitrary” and “unjustifiable” in which any government employee could be dismissed without proper inquiry.

Apni Party spokesperson Javid Hassan Baig also expressed anguish over the erratic power supply across Kashmir and said that power cuts were causing immense problems to the people of Kashmir especially Baramulla district in the month of Ramadhan.