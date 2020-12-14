'Apni Party will bridge gulf between communities'

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday ridiculed the political forces that indulge in divisive politics and sow the seeds of discord in the socio-political fabric for reaping electoral dividends.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that while addressing the party’s District Development Council (DDC) poll campaign convention held at Gund Khwaja Qasim-Singhpora-Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Bukhari said that his party was committed to bridge the gap deliberately created between the communities, regions and sub-regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The cards of divisiveness and polarisation played by some politicians with vested interests has not only created a huge gulf between the communities but also proved to be a huge hurdle in the way of development of the society in J&K,” he said. Highlighting the dangers of divisive politics, Bukhari said that this detestable trend poses a great risk to peace not only in Jammu and Kashmir given its political atmosphere but has far-reaching external ramifications as well.

“Apni Party wants all the communities to work together as a unit in J&K for making our society witness peace and progress. Our party has pledged to unite all the regions and sub-regions of J&K to discard and confront these forces inimical to peace and amity with all its political might,” he said.

Bukhari said that J&K had already suffered a lot due to divisive politics being played on the basis of community, sectarian or regional basis.

Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir and General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir also spoke on the occasion.