Apni Party will fight for 33% women reservation in J&K Assembly: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday advocated 33 percent reservation for women in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing media persons on the sidelines of a party function here at Apni Party office in Srinagar, Bukhari said, “Our party believes in real empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir and that dream will be realised when we have a considerable number of women lawmakers in our Legislative Assembly.”

The statement said that about Saturday’s elections to the posts of DDC chairperson and vice chairperson in five districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Rambhan, Kishtwar and Poonch, Bukhari described them as a “significant coincidence”.

“In all these districts, we have strong women contenders and I wish all of them good luck. These are all Apni (our) sisters from J&K. We need to support them wholeheartedly. Women of J&K have proven their mettle in almost every field,” he said in the statement.

Bukhari said that running the day-to-day family affairs was a herculean task and that he had no qualms in saying that they could prove good lawmakers and administrators if given a level playing field.

He said that his party would actively fight for 33 percent reservation for women in J&K Legislative Assembly on the analogy of the District Development Councils (DDCs) where the women have a got fair representation.

The statement said that about the performance of Mehbooba Mufti, the first woman chief minister of J&K, Bukhari said, “We should not give sweeping statements. Failure of a woman does not mean failure of the entire womenfolk. Women in J&K have extraordinary talent and can contribute in making this society better. So, Apni Party wants fair representation of women in our legislature.”

It said that on a question that the elected DDC chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members were still craving for requisite escort, offices, official accommodation, and other basic requirements mandated for elected representatives, he said, “Unfortunately, a section of officers in J&K doesn’t want democracy to flourish in J&K. This is why these elected representatives are being pushed from pillar to post for these basic requirements. I appeal Lt Governor ManojSinha to intervene in this matter and resolve it enabling the elected DDC members, chairpersons and VCs to function at an earliest.”

The statement said that about the significance of March 8, when Apni Party was founded in J&K, Bukhari said, “Foundation day of Apni Party was laid on March 8 and fortunately, this day is celebrated across the world as International Women’s Day. So you can say that Apni Party is an ardent believer in socio-economic and political empowerment of women of J&K.”