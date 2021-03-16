Apni Party will never compromise on J&K's interests: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday reiterated his party’s commitment that it would in no circumstances compromise on the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a joining ceremony at the Apni Party’s office Srinagar office, Bukhari said that their party stands by its principle of “politics of truth” and remains steadfast upon its commitments made with the public.

“Our party agenda has always been in line with the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. We shall never be subservient to any force rather our resolve will always get strengthened on alleviating the sufferings of our people,” Bukhari said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, he said that the restoration of statehood was a prime political objective of his party.

“We have been rigorously fighting for the restoration of statehood and will leave no stone unturned until J&K is again a state. This is my commitment on behalf of my party that we will never compromise on any issue that pertains to the interests of people of J&K,” Bukhari said.

The Apni Party statement said that the ceremony witnessed the joining of various Panchayat members, block presidents along with scores of political activists led by former Congress District President Shopian Abdul Qayoom Shah from Wachi-Shopian.

It said that besides Bukhari, Aprni Party Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Coordinator and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, DDC Vice Chairperson Shopian Irfan Manhas, District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Coordinator South Kashmir Showkat Gayoor Andrabi, General Secretary Apni Party Youth Wing Muzaffar Reshi and District Secretary Shopian Athar Muzaffar Reshi were present on the occasion.

The statement said that on this occasion, the new entrants thanked the Apni Party leadership for providing them with such a platform and avowed to strengthen the party at the grass root level.