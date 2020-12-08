Apni Party won't ever indulge in politics of deceit: G H Mir

Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir Tuesday said that his party had committed not to indulge in politics of deceit or promise anything to people that was not achievable by any means.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Mir while addressing a series of party campaign meetings in the DDC constituency Rathsun Beerwah, as saying that his party had not promised anything anywhere in J&K except for holistic development through the current elections.

“At a time when other political parties have changed their goalposts as per their past practices, Apni Party stands devoted to its agenda of peace and progress through the route of development,” Mir said in the statement.

He advocated for massive participation in DDC polls to have a council of grass root level representatives at district levels who would determine the contours of the developmental programmes as per their requirements.

“The end result of these elections is unlike what is being propagated by many regional political parties who compare these polls with some referendum by the people. One fails to understand the audacity of these political parties who think they can still hoodwink the people through their misleading slogans,” Mir said.

He said that the DDC polls were purely meant for the development and planning programmes which would be formulated by the grass root level elected representatives as per the demands of their respective constituencies.