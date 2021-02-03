Apni Party's core principle is truthful politics: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday stressed on the significance of upholding the party principles that focus upon the politics of truth and utilisation of unstinted efforts for the welfare of the people.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming new entrants into the party fold at the Apni Party’s Srinagar office, Bukhari said, “Apni Party is the party of the common people of Jammu ande Kashmir that doesn’t resort to the distinction of colour, caste or religion. Our prime concern is to redress the grievances of the people who have suffered long due to misleading slogans of different political parties. I believe it is our solemn pledge in this direction that can help usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in this region.”

It said that earlier, two District Development Council (DDC) members from Nowgam and Harwan areas of Srinagar along with a number of Panchayat representatives joined the Apni Party.

It said that another delegation of political activists and Panchayat representatives from Soibugh-Budgam also joined the Apni Party.

The statement said that both the joining ceremonies were chaired by Bukhari and other Apni Party leaders.