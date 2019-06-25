App for Amarnath Yatra developed

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2019: Governor launches online registration for Yatris on pilot basis

To enable pilgrims intending to undertake Amarnath Yatra, Amarnath Shrine Board has introduced a new mobile based application for Yatris. The app is designed and developed by National E-Governance Division (NeGD) of Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeITY).

Also Read | Amarnath Shrine Board sets up control room, helpline for Yatris

The spokesperson of the Shrine Board informed that the App provides important information for Yatris to facilitate planning their Yatra, facilities available in Shrine area, weather forecast, how to reach, Dos & Don’ts, health advisory, information and tips, general enquiry, links for online heli ticket booking etc. Other than this, the app incorporates special features of SOS call alert system, Live tracking of yatris, push notification etc. Yatris may Login into the app through their Yatra Permit Form no. and may allow the app to access the device location for enabling their live tracking. This feature will help the Shrine Board to locate the Yatris using this app.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 28

He further informed that the Yatris can download this app from Google Play store where it is available by name “Shri Amarnathji Yatra” , Meity, Government of India; as the app is uploaded through official handle of MeITY, GOI. Yatris can also download the app through the link http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath&hl=IT.