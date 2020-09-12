Appointment of VC CUS|'Not calling KU professors for interaction injustice, biased approach '

CPI (M) general secretary My Tarigami has decried the move not to call KU professors for interaction for the appointment of VC of Cluster University of Kashmir.

‘The decision of Search Committee – appointed for the evaluation/ appointment of Vice Chancellor for Cluster University, Srinagar (CUS)-not to call any candidate/professor from University of Kashmir (KU) for the interaction is severe injustice and a biased approach of the present dispensation towards Kashmiris,” Tarigami said in a statement.

“A notification to apply for the post of VC for CUS was issued on 1st July 2020 and more than half a dozen professors with a track record of best credentials from KU applied for the position with their heavy academic CVs. But surprisingly and unfortunately the Search Committee had an interaction with a few candidates on 11 September, 2020 at Jammu and no professor from KU was called to this secretive interaction,” he said.

“All this amounts to the severe injustice and a biased approach of the present dispensation which does not care for academic and moral standards. It is evident from the fact that the Kashmiri academicians of national repute were condemned unheard. It makes us conclude that under this regime, Kashmir is returning to an autocratic era where non-state residents in violation of merit were imposed on Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Tarigami said, “It was in this context that Kashmiri Pandits in the mid-1920s had launched the ‘Kashmir for Kashmiris Movement’ against such policies, and had succeeded in ensuring a level playing field for state subjects. A return to prejudicial policies is detrimental to the national interest, and is a source of de-motivation for honest and hardworking citizens.”

“It is also worthwhile to mention that last year, while revoking the special status and the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, the present dispensation had made a tall promise of 50,000 new jobs for the youth. However, the practical agenda has come to the surface by withdrawal of 1,005 SSB posts, as was candidly reported by various newspapers on 11th September, 2020.