Approach road to Bandipora PHC in shambles

The approach road of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is in shambles, giving a tough time to the patients and commuters.

According to locals in Ashtangoo village, less than 10-kilometers from district headquarters, the road stretch of 1.5 km from the main road to the PHC has been in shambles ever since the health facility came up in the village.

The locals said that the R&B authorities macadamised the uphill stretch in 2018 but it wore off within months due to the use of substandard material.

“They directly laid the material on the rough road surface without using gravel and without filling the potholes,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a local.

He said that the macadam wore off within days as rains washed all the material into Zaingeer stream crossing through the village, exposing the half-hearted approach of the department and its workers towards this vital stretch.

Hajra who lives near the heath facility on the road described it as a nightmare for expecting women and critically-ill patients.

She said the locals also face a tough time while commuting on the road stretch.

The locals demanded that the administration should pay attention to the pleas of the villagers and macadamise the road stretch on a priority.