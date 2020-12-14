Approval of DPR for 3 storey school building hits snag

The civil society of Sopore town in Baramulla district have expressed their displeasure over the delay in the approval of revised DPR for construction of a three storey building for Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

The civil society of Sopore has submitted a representation to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) ManojSinha for his personal intervention into the matter and demanded early completion of the building.

“We feel privileged that under your administration J&K has undergone tremendous transformation in the means of governance,” the representation reads.

It further states that a remarkable change has been witnessed with respect to the construction and drainage system of the Sopore town.

“We bring it your kind notice that a laboratory block cum lecture hall is under construction at government boys higher secondary institute Sopore. The DPR was approved for two storey,” it reads.

The civil society has further stated that the educational institution is centrally located and caters to the needs of a huge area and huge enrollment of students.

“Given the scarcity of the land and minimum use of the available land we had requested the authorities to revise the DPR to three storeys instead of two storeys and the directions were passed to prepare a revised DPR for three storeys and subsequently submitted to the department for approval,” it reads.

The civil society members further said the revised DPR for three storeyed laboratory block cum lecture hall for the school was pending for approval.

“It is highly requested to your august self to kindly issue necessary instructions for the approval of the revised DPR,” the representation reads.

The civil society has however hailed the efforts of the education department and the SamagraShiksha for bringing reforms in up gradation of the school infrastructure.

“The hard work and dedication of officers at administrative level of education department, Directorate of School Education and Samagra Shiksha is praise worthy,” they said.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha Arun Kumar Manhas said the construction work of any building is started as per the sanction and funds granted by Government of India.

“But I will take up the matter with the engineering wing of Samagra Shiksha to ascertain the status of the revised DPR,” he said, adding that whatever will be possible will be done for the public good.