APSCC demands fresh probe into Chattisinghpora massacre

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Kashmir Saturday demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisinghpora massacre.

A statement of APSCC issued here quoted the APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina as urging the government to go for a fresh probe into the incident and allow the Justice Pandan Commission to further investigate the incident as Brackpura and Chattisinghpora case were inter-linked.

He also urged the people of J&K to be united for communal harmony and solve their long-pending issues.

The APSCC statement said that even after 21 years, people of J&K in general and Sikh community in particular still awaited justice in the Chattisinghpora massacre case.

It urged the J&K government and Government of India (GoI) to nab the culprits of the massacre.

In 2000, unidentified gunmen had entered Chattisinghpora village and massacred 35 men.

The statement said that so far the committee made by the government to find out the culprits had failed to solve the mystery of killings of Sikhs in Kashmir.