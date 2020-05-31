Kashmir, Today's Paper
APSCC grieved over demise of Sodhi

All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Sunday expressed shock over the death of a prominent Sikh leader, Janak Singh Sodhi. Sodhi passed away after a brief illness at SKIMS here today.

APSCC said Sodhi was a former President of Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (GPC), Baramulla and an active leader of National Conference and Akali Dal.

He remained active on Kashmiri politics for several years and was associated with Gurdwara affairs for decades, said a statement.

“We have lost a bold and straightforward personality and representative of Sikh community”, said Jagmohan Singh Raina, APSCC Chairman.

Meanwhile, provincial National Conference Jammu also expressed grief over the demise of Sodi. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. The party also expressed grief over the demise of senior leader Choudhry Akhtar Hussain Khattana.

