APSCC hopes Baisakhi brings peace in J&K

Expressing joy and happiness on Baisakhi that would be celebrated on Tuesday, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Monday expressed hope that the festival would be harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of APSCC issued here said that in his Baisakhi greetings, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the festival like Baisakhi brings happiness and joy among the people.

He said such festive occasions provide a chance to the people of different communities to come closer to each other while exchanging pleasantries.

“For Sikhs, Baisakhi is celebrated as the day of the creation of the KhalsaPanth. Baisakhi is really a sacred and pious day for the Sikh community and a true Khalsa. The Sikh community especially the youth should follow the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh Ji for peace and development,” Raina said.

The APSCC leaders appealed the members of the Sikh community to celebrate Baisakhi while avoiding public gatherings since the entire world is battling coronavirus.

“We should follow social distancing and not carry out any celebrations which can lead to a disaster in the society. The concerned authorities have already issued directions to maintain social distance and follow SOPs,” the APSCC leaders said.