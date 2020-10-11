APSCC oppose concession to KPs in higher education

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina Sunday urged Supreme Court and High Court of J&K to intervene and ensure that the order passed by the Centre regarding concession to wards of migrant and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits in higher educational institutions was withdrawn. Talking to reporters during a protest here, Raina said the order was detrimental to the interests of Sikh community since they too have suffered due to the turbulent political situation in Kashmir.

He said government of India continues to shower benefits on a particular community while ignoring others, especially Sikh community. “The order is against the spirit of Constitution of India as it gives undue benefit to the children of a particular community with the other communities being left high and dry. It is due to this fact that we urge the Chief Justice of India and Chief of Jammu and Kashmir High Court to take suo-motto cognizance and deliver justice to the members of Sikh community,” said APSCC Chairman.

Raina said it was highly condemnable that 3,000 jobs would be given to the migrant and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus, adding that such discriminatory moves lead to disenchantment among other communities including Sikh community. The APSCC leaders demanded that a thorough probe should be carried out in the allotment of jobs in Kashmir over the past five decades. They urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of the reservations being expressed by the different communities and carry forward the same to people at the helm in New Delhi.