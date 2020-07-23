AR Dar takes over as CE Mechanical deptt

Er Abdul Rashid Dar took over as Chief Engineer, Mechanical department, Kashir division on Thursday here.

The government had on July 21 cleared the promotion of Dar, a senior Superintendent Engineer, as the next Chief Engineer of the Mechanical department.

Dar started his career with the PHE department as Assistant Engineer in 1988 and rose through the ranks over the years to become Superintendent Engineer in 2014. All through his career, Dar served the PHE department in different capacities and played a key role in framing and execution of different polices.

“I have tried to give my best throughout my career to serve the people,” said Dar. “I will continue to pursue this path in my new role as well.”