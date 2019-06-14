Architect students begin 'indefinite strike' to seek Permanent faculty

The students of School of Architecture here have gone on an indefinite strike to press for permanent faculty at the institute.

The students have started protest three days ago and have decided to boycott class till the department doesn’t replace the contractual faculty.

“The Higher Education Department has appointed faculty on contractual basis. They are inexperienced are not able to do justice with the students,” the protesting students said.

They alleged that authorities in higher education department, in convenience with Principal of the Institute, have given repeated extension to the present faculty which they said has cost the students dearly.

“Ours is the first batch of the institute and we are protesting since 2017 against the government for posting contractual faculty repeatedly but the authorities are unmoved,” the students said.

The students said the higher education department has turned blind eye towards the issue which has put the students at receiving end.

The Architecture School is presently housed in a block of Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial College Bemina (erstwhile Government Degree College Bemina), with government planning to build a full-fledged campus for the school nearby.

“We also don’t have adequate infrastructural facilities in the institute. There are no adequate arrangements made for the students,” the students said

Secretary higher education department, Talat Parvez said the process for hiring permanent faculty was under process. “The present faculty will continue till the posts are filled permanently,” he said.

He said the students who have gone on strike have some issues with the faculty. “Otherwise most of the students are satisfied with them,” he said.