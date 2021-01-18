Architecture diploma holders not considered for draftsman's post

Scores of candidates who had finished three years diploma in architecture assistantship from Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Technical Education criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for not considering their three-year diploma as eligibility criteria for the recently published posts of draftsman.

A group of aspirants while expressing resentment said that JKSSB had recently issued a job advertisement notice vide notification number 05 dated 24 December 2020 for the post of draftsman in mechanical and civil engineering department.

They said that the eligibility criteria for the draftsman posts had been specified as ‘two years draftsman course certificate or three-year diploma in civil engineering and two-year draftsman course certificate or diploma in mechanical engineering for the draftsman civil and draftsman mechanical posts.

“Our three-year diploma in architecture assistant has not been considered for the draftsman post. With the result future of hundreds of aspiring candidates has been pushed into dark,” said an aspirant Jamsheed Lone.

The aspiring candidates said that despite being professionally trained in draftsman and architecture field, their qualification had not been considered for the post of draftsman which was painful.

Giving reference of the Military Engineering Service (MES) Draftsman Recruitment Law and Government of India’s Ministry of Defence, Border Roads Organisation, Recruitment Law, the aspirants said that those who had passed three-year diploma in architecture assistantship from a recognised institute were eligible for the post of draftsman.

“In the rest of the country, one of the eligibility criteria for the draftsman post is diploma in architecture assistant while here in Jammu and Kashmir, the recruiting agency has no idea about the diploma,” said Shahid Imran, an aspiring candidate.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Technical Education started the architecture assistantship branch eight years back at Government Polytechnic College Baramulla and so far hundreds of students have passed out from the institute.