Youth Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Arif Laigroo on Saturday demanded release of the party President Mehbooba Mufti.

In a statement Laigroo while welcoming release of senior PDP leader Naeem Akhter and National Conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone said: “The government has illegally jailed the PDP President. The authorities should release her without any further delay.”

He said the government must allow political leaders “to voice their dissent” in Jammu and Kashmir.