Armeen Pather staged at Tagore hall

National Band Theatre Wathora today staged a traditional folk play Armeen Pather at Tagore Hall.

According to a statement, the play presented by young theatre artists mesmerized the audience. The young director Shahjahan Bagat had crafted the play in a unique and modern way as presenting a folk play in modern way will keep the folk form-band Pather alive for the generations to come.

The play was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Government of India and it was prepared during 15 days workshop.

Nisar Naseem was the chief guest besides and number of theatre personalities were also present on the occasion. In his speech, Nisar Naseem said that it is need of the hour to present contemporary themes in the folk form so that Band Pather will survive for centuries to come. He said that theatre groups should work with all sincerity and dedication and Cultural Institutions should help the genuine theatre groups.