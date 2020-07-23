'Arms, ammunition recovered from LoC village'

Army on Thursday said it recovered arms and ammunition from a village along the Line of Control (LoC) here, following “specific inputs” about the weapon drop in the area.

An army official said the forces launched a massive search operation in Hathlanga village of Uri border town and recovered the arms and ammunition, which were sent from across the LoC for militants operating across Kashmir.

The official said one AK-47 rifle with magazines, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades and “warlike stores” were recovered from the village.

“The warlike stores were new and all markings on the weapons had been erased,” said the army spokesperson.