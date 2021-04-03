Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 5:53 PM

Arms, ammunition recovered in central Kashmir's Budgam

The arms recovery included a Chinese pistol (9 MM), UBGL, four UBGL rounds, four pistol magazines, three radio set antenna, volt battery, three 7.62mm rounds, ninety-eight .9 mm rounds and a bonnet cover.
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 5:53 PM
Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Khan Sahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“Based on the credible input today morning Budgam Police along with 53 RR launched a search in the forest area of village Shanipora  Khan saab Budgam,” said a police spokesman.

During the search, he said that incriminating material of proscribed outfit Lashker-e-Taiba and a bag containing arms and ammunition was recovered.He said the bag was concealed in the bushes.

The arms recovery included a Chinese pistol (9 MM), UBGL, four UBGL rounds, four pistol magazines, three radio set antenna, volt battery, three 7.62mm rounds, ninety-eight .9 mm rounds and a bonnet cover. 

The spokesman said that a case vide FIR Number 44/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Khan Sahib and investigation taken up.

