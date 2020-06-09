Kashmir, Today's Paper
Arms, ammunition recovered in Keran: Police

LeT overground worker held, arms recovered in north Kashmir: Police
Police and security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from a hideout in Keran sector of this district, a police official said.

The official said the haul of arms and ammunition was meant for supply to different militant groups across Kashmir.

“However, timely action by police and security forces foiled the designs of militant operatives from across the border,” said the official.

While giving details the official said based on specific information about the arms and ammunition in the hideout, a joint search operation was launched by police and Army’s 6-RR in Keran village and in forest area along the Line of Control.

He said during the operation the weapons were recovered. “The recovered arms and ammunition include five AK-47 rifles, 15 magazines, 443, AK-47 rounds, two UBGL, 57 grenades, six 9 mm pistols, 12 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds and 15 hand grenades,” the official said. “With the recovery, we have successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based militant operatives to smuggle illegal weapons in to Valley” said Mudasir Ahmad, Police spokesperson Kupwara.

