'Arms, ammunition recovered in LoC village'

Army on Friday said it seized arms and ammunition in an area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri borer town here.

An army spokesperson said the recovered arms and ammunition included 15 grenades, three pistols with magazines and ammunition, 73 rounds of AK-47, two detonators and Pakistani currency.

The spokesperson said based on specific input, the army launched a search operation in Lachipora sector along the LoC and recovered the arms haul.

“Following the inputs on Thursday, massive search operation was launched in the area. After two days of operation, we successfully unearthed huge arms and ammunition store,” said the spokesperson.