Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in forest area of Dudran village in this border town on Monday, a police official said.

He said two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 74 rounds, a pistol with 38 rounds, 10 hand grenades, two wireless sets, and a pouch were recovered. The official said the grenades were later destroyed.

He said a case has been registered in police station Boniyar. “Further investigation has been taken up in the matter,” the official said.