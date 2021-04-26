Arms cache recovered in Kulgam forests

A joint team of Behibagh based Rashtiya Rifle and JKP launched a search operation in Rehmakan Manzgam forest area of DH Pora in Kulgam district and busted a militant hideout in the suspected area, Army said in a statement.

“During the thorough search of the area, a cache of arms containing one Pika gun alongwith nine rounds ammunition, one UMG Rifle, one 9 MM pistol with 24 rounds of ammunition, one magazine of AK -47, 237 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one chili grenade, 32 rounds of INSAS ammunition and other war like stores were recovered from

this remote area,” the statement reads.