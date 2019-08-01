Army chief General Bipin Rawat meets Governor Satya Pal Malik

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

He was accompanied by Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps.

Governor and the Army Chief discussed various important matters relating to the role being played by the Army in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of the State and security management for smooth conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, said an official.

Governor lauded Gen. Rawat and his men for their exemplary devotion in maintaining a constant vigil along the borders and conducting successful anti-militant operations in co-ordination with the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces in the hinterland.