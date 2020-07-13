Army Chief visits Indo-Pak border in Jammu

The Army Chief, General M M Narvane on Monday visited forward areas of India-Pakistan border and reviewed operational readiness on the ground.

According to the Defence spokesperson, “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General M M Naravane visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in Jammu-Pathankot region.”

On his arrival at Jammu, the Army Chief was received in Jammu by GOC-in-Chief Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Tiger Division, Major General VB Nair and Air Officer Commanding, (AOC), Air Force Station, Jammu, Air Commodore AS Pathania.

The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas and he also visited the forward areas in Hiranagar Sector (Kathua), Samba and Jammu border, said a defense official, adding that this was the first visit of the Army Chief on the International Border.

During this visit to the forward areas on the International Border, a defense official said, the Army Chief also interacted with the field formation Commanders and troops on ground during the forward area visit.

“The General also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Major General YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division,” according to the defense spokesperson, adding said that the Army Chief directed troops for ‘zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by militants.