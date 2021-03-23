Army conducts educational tour for students

A three day Educational cum Motivational Tour from 18 to 20 Mar 21 was organised under the aegis of the ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps and ‘Forever in Operations’ Division for the students from Kaksar Government High School and underprivileged girls of Kargil enrolled with NGO called WAVE (We Are Volunteers for Education).

The Army said in a statement that a total of 36 students (30 girls and 06 boys) visited the Leh Military Garrison and town for an enriching experience. “The students were exposed to the rich ethos of the Indian Army at the ‘Hall of Fame’ and an Army Aviation Unit. A visit to the ‘Leh Royal Palace’ gave them an insight into the culture of the region. The General Officer Commanding, ‘Forever in Operations’ Division flagged in the tour at Kargil on 20 Mar 21 and interacted with the students. For many of the students, it was the first time they had ventured outside their village. The students presented a cultural program and thanked the Indian Army by presenting handmade cards to the General Officer Commanding,” it said.

The General Officer Commanding addressed the gathering, motivated them to strive hard to achieve their dreams and presented gifts to students and stationery to Kaksar Government High School.