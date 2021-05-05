Army fires in air in Shopian

Army Wednesday evening fired a few shots in the air after spotting suspicious movement of two young men at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said.

A Police official said that at around 5:45 pm Army men in Kenigam, Imam Sahab village of the district tried to stop two youth who were roaming suspiciously in the area.

“However, they did not stop and ran away forcing the Army men to fire in air,” the official said.

He said that the forces immediately laid a siege around the area and launched a search operation.