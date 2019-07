Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A soldier was killed after army foiled an infiltration bid in Machhil sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Saturday.

An army spokesman said that a group of militants were attempting to infilitrate at 2:20 AM from across the Line of Control in Machhil.

“The infiltration bid was foiled by own alert troops,” he said. However, a soldier was killed in the operation.