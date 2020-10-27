Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 11:47 PM

Army giving sacrifices to maintain peace in Kashmir: Maj Gen Vats

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 19 infantry division, Major General Virender Vats on Tuesday said that Indian army is giving supreme sacrifices to protect the territorial sovereignty of the country.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a function organised on the eve of Infantry day, he said “We will protect the territorial sovereignty of the country at any cost. The sacrifices of the soldiers are yielding results, which is evident from the prevailing peace across Kashmir.”

He said that since 1947 Pakistan has been trying to destabilise Kashmir.

“Use of non-state actors by the Pakistan to destabilise peace across kashmir continues. However, Pakistan has failed miserably in its endeavour,” said GOC 19 infantry division, Virender Vats.

Over the infiltration bids, the GOC said that army has been successful in controlling the smuggling of weapons and narcotics through the line of control.

While terming the situation on line of control ‘under control’, the GOC said from last few weeks, the infiltration bids had been very less indicating over all control of army.

