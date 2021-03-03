Army Goodwill School, Sopore organises parent-teacher meet

Army Goodwill School, Sopore with the assistance of Rashtriya Rifles Sopore Wednesday organised a ‘welcome day and parent- teachers meet’.

The event was aimed to welcome the students post lockdown and also to initiate parent-teacher interaction at the beginning of the academic year.

The Army Goodwill School Sopore was opened after a prolonged period of COVID-19 lockdown.

“However, during the period, the tireless efforts of the school administration and assistance extended by the Rashtriya Rifles Sopore successfully avoided any possibility of absolute blackout of education in the region by making extensive use of technology and thereby executing online teaching-learning process and also organising winter workshops for the students,” an official of the school said.

During the event, students presented various cultural items including welcome song, skit and Punjabi dance for the parents.

A quiz competition to know your town, UT and country was also organised for the students.

ADC Sopore Parvaiz Sajad Ganie was the chief guest at the event and presented prizes among the participants.

The chief guest also felicitated the outstanding students of 10th standard of Sopore region during the event that was attended by hundreds of students and their parents.