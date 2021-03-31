Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Ramban

An Army helicopter made an emergency landing due to some technical fault in Ramban on Wednesday.

Official source said that an ALH helicopter of Northern Command on its way to Udhampur from Manasbal, Bandipora made an emergency landing at District Police Lines Ground ChandrogRamban at 10:45 am after it developing some technical snag.

Eight persons including two pilots and two technicians and a patient were onboard when the helicopter made an emergency landing at DPL Ramban.

The sources said that later teams of Indian Air Force’s technical staff were summoned through helicopters who fixed the technical snag and the helicopter flew back to its destination of Command Hospital Udhampur in the afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Ramban P D Nitya confirmed the incident and said that all the persons onboard were safe.