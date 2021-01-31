Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 11:46 PM

Army helps locals reach pulse polio centres

Representational Pic

Army’s 47 RR unit based at Chaki Keegam Handwara on Sunday said it helped locals in taking their children upto the age of five years to the nearby immunisation centres so that pulse polio oral drops could be administered to them.

Army provided vehicles to those who were unable to reach to immunisation centres due to slippery road conditions and bone chilling cold. Army also informed the locals about the ill effects of polio and announcements were made to draw the attention of the people so that they could carry their children to the nearby immunisation centres.

