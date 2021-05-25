Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:09 AM

Army launches relief patrol in Kishtwar village

UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:09 AM
Representational Photo
Indian Army today launched a relief patrol in village Sarawan, Kishtwar.

During intervening night of 24-25 May 21, a tragic fire incident at Sarawan was reported wherein a house was completely gutted in fire. However, no loss of life was reported in the said incident.

In quick response towards fire incident at Sarawan panchayat, Kishtwar in the house of Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Razak Naik, Indian army at Shergwari, Kishtwar launched an essential items relief patrol to the village and provided ration, mattress sleeping bags and medical assistance to the family of fire victims.

